Police searching for suspects in Circle K robbery

Phoenix police are looking for five suspects in a Circle K robbery. According to police, the five men entered the Circle K near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, picked up various food items and attempted to leave without paying.

When a customer tried to block the door so they couldn't leave, one of the suspects punched the customer in the head, police say.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts.

Suspect two is described as a black male 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds and wearing an orange shirt.

Suspect three, the one who hit the man, is described as a Hispanic male 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds and was wearing all black.

Suspect number four is described as a black male wearing a black and white hoodie and suspect five is also described as a black male wearing a black and white t-shirt.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with any information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.