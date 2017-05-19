Solar power keeps energy bills down

We all need air conditioning to survive in Arizona and that means a pretty expensive electric bill, which is why thousands of Arizona homes are now being outfitted with solar panels.

Arizona native and CEO of Solero, a solar sales company, John Coran, transformed a home in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix and saved the owner from skyrocketing electric payments.

"This home was built in the '50s, and so the insulation's not great, the windows aren't great, the power bills in the summertime were in the $600 range," Coran said.

Today, those bills are down to zero all thanks to solar power. This carbon free solution is powered by 35 panels that span across the north, east and west portions of the roof, providing almost all of the building's power.

According to Solar Energy Industries Association, a non-profit research group, nearly 450,000 Arizona homes are powered by solar energy.

"We enable people on average about 30 percent across the board," Coran said.

Solar panels capture energy from the sun, channel it to an inverter and convert it to electricity to power homes. When extra energy goes to the grid, that credit will offset future energy consumption.

The program also minimizes a carbon footprint.

"We're not buying power from a nuclear plant, or a coal plant, or even natural gas that are not so good for the environment," Coran said.

The solar panels must be leased which averages about $110 a month for the home Coran worked on but there are a number of federal and state incentive programs to help offset those costs.

