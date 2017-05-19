Phoenix motorcycle wreck turns fatal

A motorcyclist died after a serious accident in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A motorcyclist involved in a serious accident on Tuesday was pronounced dead according to Phoenix Police.

19-year-old Andrew Rodriguez was riding his motorcycle southbound on 75th Ave. near Osborn Road when an SUV, driven by an 81-year-old female, made a left turn in front of him.

Unable to stop in time, Rodriguez collided with the side of the SUV.

Rodriguez was immediately transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said the female driver was evaluated for impairment but none were found.

The collision is still under investigation.

