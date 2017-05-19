Man arrested in 2014 deaths of quadriplegic fiance, unborn son

Andres Reyes (left) is faces charges of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son. (Source Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Memories of Bridget Charlebois Facebook page)

A man is facing murder and abuse charges in connection with the death of his fiancé and their unborn child in early 2014.

Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult. He’s accused of killing Bridget Charlebois.

Charlebois was considered a vulnerable adult because she was a quadriplegic and as such, was “confined to a wheel chair [sic] and [was] unable to care for or defend herself,” according to court paperwork.

The Glendale Police Department said Reyes and Charlebois lived together between July 2013 and February 2014. Not only was Reyes engaged to Charlebois, but he was also “employed by Blue Thumb Staffing to provide care for [her].”

The probable cause statement documents three instances of abuse Charlebois suffered, allegedly at the hands of Reyes, now 28. Two of those instances, according to investigators, involved Reyes shooting Charlebois with “an ‘air soft’ [sic] simulated semi-automatic hand gun [sic] which discharges a 6 MM plastic BB.”

Airsoft guns are basically realistic-looking replica weapons that shoot non-lethal projectiles. They are designed "so that players could participate in military or police scenarios without risk of getting serious hurt," according to AirgunDepot.com. But that doesn't mean the guns are not potentially dangerous.

Glendale police wrote in their probable cause statement that Reyes' gun shoots with “sufficient force … to warrant the use of eye protection and protective clothing.”

“A 6 MM pellet strike from the weapon has sufficient impact to leave a welt and penetrate the skin if protective measures are not taken,” court paperwork explains.

Police say both instances were confirmed by at least one “independent witness.” In addition, “Reyes has admitted to family members of the victim” that he shot her.

The third documented instance of abuse alleges that Reyes “abandoned” his fiancé “without food and water for over twelve [sic] hours in a diaper soiled with urine and feces. … An independent witness witnessed this event and rescued Bridget Charlebois from circumstances that her primary care physician described as like to produce death or serious physical injury.”

In addition to the abuse charge, Reyes faces two counts of murder – one for the death of Charlebois and one for their unborn child, Isaiah.

The two died between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, 2014.

According to court paperwork, “Reyes failed to provide medical assistance or activate Emergency Medical Services to Bridget Charlebois resulting in her death and the death of her unborn child (Isaiah Charlebois).”

Police said Reyes admitted that he was Charlebois’ caregiver when she “fell ill” and died. They also say he knew she was pregnant. He claimed “that he did not know what to do and or that [she] refused treatment.”

Investigators say they have training records, policies and procedure from Reyes’ employer, Blue Thumb Staffing, that prove otherwise. Blue Thumb is a home health agency that, according to the Arizona Corporation Commission, was established in November 2004.

“There is medical evidence found at autopsy by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to support the fact that proper medical intervention might have prevented the death of Bridget Charlebois,” the probable cause statement reads.

Police have not said exactly how Charlebois died, nor have they said what precipitated the arrest of Reyes more than three years later.

The Memories of Bridget Carlebois Facebook page, which was created in June 2014, posted the day police arrested Reyes: “Justice will finally be served for you Bridget and Isiah [sic]!!”

At Reyes’ initial court appearance Wednesday night, a judge set a secured appearance bond of $250,000 and scheduled a status conference for May 23 and a preliminary hearing for May 25.

