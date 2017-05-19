5 children seriously hurt in Gilbert crash

4 children were seriously hurt after an accident in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A two-vehicle accident in Gilbert left six people with serious injuries, five of them being children according to Gilbert Fire Department.

Gilbert firefighters responded to the collision Friday morning at Williams Field Road and Power Road.

At this time the injuries are not life-threatening said Gilbert Fire.

The cause of the accident is not yet known. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

