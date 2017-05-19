Gilbert taps Mesa assistant police chief to head up its department

The Town of Gilbert announced Michael Soelberg as the new Gilbert police chief on Friday.

Soelberg was formerly the assistant police chief for the City of Mesa, where he began his career in 1995.

He served as the police department's liaison to the Mesa City Council and to the Mesa Association of Hispanic Citizens according to a news release.

Soelberg also oversaw the Mesa Police Department Diversity Team, Meritorious Conduct Board and the Use of Force Review Board.

“I am honored to be selected as the Chief of Police for the Gilbert Police Department,” said Chief Soelberg in the news release. “I have seen Gilbert grow from a small community to a large thriving community. We are the largest town in the United States and we are proud of that distinction and our story.”

Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels said in the news release that Soelberg’s extensive experience with community-based policing coupled with his knowledge of the community as a longtime resident would benefit Gilbert and the police department’s growth.

“We need to be proactive and innovative in our law enforcement efforts so that our crime remains low and our community feels safe,” said Chief Soelberg, who will start on June 5. “The community plays a large role in these efforts and we will continue to build on our positive relationships with the community to ensure we are addressing public safety concerns.”

