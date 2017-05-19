Man wanted for sexual assault, woman wanted for aggravated assault in Phoenix case

Phoenix detectives are searching for two suspects accused of assaulting a 25-year-old female near 27th Ave. and Ocotillo Road.

In the early morning of March 29, 32-year-old Alexander Murray, 29-year-old Cassandra Stevens, and an additional person assaulted the female by hitting and kicking her while she was on the ground according to Silent Witness.

The suspects proceeded to steal the victim’s car keys, house keys and her cell phone.

[SILENT WITNESS FLYER: Two suspects wanted for assaulting female in Phoenix]

After Stevens and the other suspect left the area, Murray sexually assaulted the victim.

The third suspect in connection with the assault was located according to officials.

They were last seen in a black older model vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet, that resembles a police vehicle.

Murray is known to frequent the Prescott area in the past.

Detectives are still investigating but need help locating these two suspects. Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1000 for information regarding the crimes.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

