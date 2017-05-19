ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 19-22)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (May 19-22), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A busy stretch of southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Indian School Road and Grant Street in Phoenix this weekend as crews continue a project to add a new layer of smooth, durable rubberized asphalt to the freeway.

Several ramps at the I-10/I-17 "Stack" interchange will be closed. Sections of I-10 near Loop 303 also will be narrowed to one lane for much of the weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers consider alternate routes to avoid delays. Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (May 19-22):

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Indian School Road and Grant Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for rubberized asphalt paving. Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51 or Loop 101. Southbound I-17 ramps to I-10 (both directions) at the "Stack" interchange closed. Both I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. McDowell Road closed in both directions at I-17. DETOUR : Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Indian School Road can use southbound frontage road or southbound 19th or 27th avenues, but expect heavy traffic. NOTE : Northbound I-17 left lane also closed between Van Buren Street and Thomas Road.

: Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Indian School Road can use southbound frontage road or southbound 19th or 27th avenues, but expect heavy traffic. : Northbound I-17 left lane also closed between Van Buren Street and Thomas Road. Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Estrella Parkway and Perryville Road in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for bridge work and lane striping near Loop 303 interchange. Southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Citrus Road and off-ramp at Perryville Road closed. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. NOTE : Westbound I-10 also closed overnight between Estrella Parkway and Loop 303 from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday (May 21) for overhead-sign installation. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 also closed at those times. Traffic can detour on westbound McDowell Road and re-enter westbound I-10 at Perryville Road. Access northbound Loop 303 by using westbound McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane and the Loop 303 on-ramp at Thomas Road.

: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. : Westbound I-10 also closed overnight between Estrella Parkway and Loop 303 from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday (May 21) for overhead-sign installation. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 also closed at those times. Traffic can detour on westbound McDowell Road and re-enter westbound I-10 at Perryville Road. Access northbound Loop 303 by using westbound McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane and the Loop 303 on-ramp at Thomas Road. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Perryville and Citrus roads in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for bridge work and lane striping. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Perryville Road and off-ramp at Citrus Road closed. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. NOTE : Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes near Sarival Avenue from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 21) for bridge work. Please use caution in work zones.

: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. : Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes near Sarival Avenue from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 21) for bridge work. Please use caution in work zones. Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramp to westbound Interstate 10 in West Valley closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for bridge work. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic near ramp closure. Alternate routes include exiting southbound Loop 101 at Camelback or Thomas roads and traveling west to southbound 99th Avenue to access westbound I-10.

: Consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic near ramp closure. Alternate routes include exiting southbound Loop 101 at Camelback or Thomas roads and traveling west to southbound 99th Avenue to access westbound I-10. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) HOV-lane ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (May 20) for pavement improvements. Westbound I-10 left two lanes (including HOV lane) also closed between Baseline and Broadway roads. DETOUR : Please be prepared to slow down, merge safely and use caution in work zones.

: Please be prepared to slow down, merge safely and use caution in work zones. Bethany Home Road narrowed to one lane (with alternating traffic) at Interstate 17 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 20) for city of Phoenix waterline project. Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Bethany Home Road restricted at times. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes. NOTE: Northbound State Route 51 off-ramp at Highland Avenue closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 20) for city of Phoenix waterline project. Consider using other nearby northbound SR 51 exits, including Indian School and Bethany Home Road.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/Blog.

