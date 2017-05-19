Bring on the brain freeze at 7-Eleven this weekend

If you've ever gotten a large Slurpee and felt that it just wasn't enough, today and Saturday is your chance to get as much Slurpee as a your unconventional cup can hold.

7-Eleven's 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' is this weekend and instead of just one day, it extends to both Friday and Saturday.

Customers can bring any receptacle to fill with frozen slushy goodness for just $1.50, as long as it's food-safe, clean, water tight and is no larger than 10 inches in diameter.

People get pretty creative, using pitchers, teapots and even hollowed out watermelons. No matter the size, the price is $1.50. Totally worth the potential brain freeze.

The offer lasts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

?? MAJOR KEY ALERT! #BYOCupDay is here May 19 & 20 from 11am-7pm at 7-ELEVEN. 2 DAY EVENT! Tag a friend. ??:@carleystone0 pic.twitter.com/8gNMQtDVdO — Slurpee (@slurpee) May 16, 2017

