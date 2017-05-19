Friday, May 19

Field Trip Friday: Luke Airforce Base

Air Force celebrates 70th birthday

Just days ahead of Memorial Day, our 3TV Field Trip Friday takes us to Luke Air Force Base, in Glendale, where they train the world's greatest, for a behind-the-scenes peak into the life of airmen, F-35 and F-16 pilots and mission-ready warfighters. This year also marks the U.S. Air Force's 70th birthday, which is being celebrated nationwide all year.

Super Dogs: The combat ready K-9's at Luke Air Force Base

While most dogs are viewed as pets, at Luke Air Force Base, the Military Working Dogs are viewed more as partners. We go behind the scenes with this K-9 unit to learn how these dogs are trained on drug detection and explosive devices, with the ultimate mission of saving the lives of other deployed members.

Fighter pilot couple reveals the secrets of a successful marriage

It's the little things at Luke Air Force Base that make it so special. Right in the heart of the base, you'll find an airpark dedicated to the men and women who have served Luke and the heritage of freedom they've imparted to our nation. You'll also find a little white chapel, an iconic location that serves the airmen on base. Here, we meet a fighter pilot duo, and learn the secrets to their successful marriage.

The Bomb Squad: Luke's weapons warriors are masters of the big bang

At Luke Air Force Base, the "bomb squad" is known as Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and this group is one of the most complex units in the Air Force. We learn how this group becomes skilled in construction, deployment, disarmament, and disposal of high explosives.

"Reveille" wakes up Luke AFB

The playing of Reveille, which takes place each day, keeps Luke Air Force Base steeped in tradition.

Honoring Luke AFB Honor Guard Team

It's one of the best honor guard teams in the nation, Luke's Honor Guard spends hours training on rifle movements and flag folding, to be the best at military funeral honors. This team shows pride, selflessness and dedication on and off duty, and we learn what it takes to cover some 52,0000 sq. miles and perform over 1,000 details a year.

Sharp dresser or fast dresser: Can Scott Pasmore be chemical warfare ready in 90 seconds?

There are so many departments at Luke, from the pilots and the maintenance crews, to the bomb squad and military working dog teams, that it goes on and on. But, someone has to keep these guys & gals dressed in proper gear and equipment. This team is called the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), an award-winning group that excels at "readiness." And, they tell us it only takes trained airmen 90 seconds to put on all that chemo gear from head-to-toe. We take on the challenge and see if our sharp dressed, Scott Pasmore can keep up with these highly-trained pros, and be chemical warfare ready in 90 seconds.

Luke AFB's first aid medical mannequins save lives

If you've ever wondered what it takes to train medical airmen, we get a rare view from inside Luke AFB's Medical Simulation Lab, where airmen train for level 1 trauma and emergencies. For instance, the patients here are dummies with gunshot wounds in simulated stressful conditions to prepare airmen for real-life combat and humanitarian missions. We'll show you how these medical mannequins and this critical training saves lives.

Life of a warrior: Are you combat ready and "Fit to Fight"?

Luke Air Force Base is known for training F-35 and F-16 pilots, but the base is also responsible for training airmen to be combat ready and "fit to fight." Do you have what it takes? We put their training to the test, and see how well we do in the life of a warrior.

Luke's "Top Dogs" fly under the radar

They're known as the "Top Dogs," the 61st Fighter Squadron who train pilots to fly the F-16 and the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet. Luke Air Force Base is the permanent base for these jets, which can reach Mach 1.6, or about 1,200 miles per hour. Defense analysts say the air combat command assignments will be crucial to U.S. military operations for the next 40 years. We find out what it takes to fly under the radar with this team, and be the best of the best.

Luke AFB is full force: Meet the Marine, Navy & Air Force reserves

Many don't realize, but about 350 U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Marines call Luke AFB home. It's a way to strengthen an already close relationship between the Marine Corps Reserve and the 56th Fighter Wing. The U.S. Navy and the 944 Fighter Wing Air Force Reserve, where we have been stationed all morning, also call Luke AFB home.

Parachute packers: A pilot’s safety net

Luke Air Force Base, which is a pilot training base, sees a new batch of students every couple of months. And, one of the most important functions on the base, is the maintenance and repair of pilot equipment. That's the work of the 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen (AFE). This team ensures the parachutes are packed correctly, to ensure pilots have a safe flight, in an event of an emergency. We join the class and learn parachute essentials with flight equipment airmen.

Behind the roaring engines: The largest crew in the Air Force

The largest crew in the Air Force is the 56th Maintenance Group, the warriors who keep the jet engines roaring. Operating on an annual budget of $161 million, 2,200 members maintain jets valued at more than $5 billion, with the mission of keeping some 350 pilots safe.

Blowing off steam Luke Air Force style

Where do airmen blow off steam? They go to the newly opened Community Commons on base. The newly renovated rec room opened about six months ago to provide airmen a lounge, ping pong, air hockey, video games and more, as a place to unwind and relax during off hours.

For more information, visit: http://www.luke.af.mil/ and https://www.facebook.com/LukeEvents/

Military bombing range is home to ancient artifacts

One of the biggest training bases in the country takes live fire and bombing exercises at the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range in southern Arizona, in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. A portion of the range, which is bigger than the state of Connecticut, lies next to the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and the Sonoran Desert National Monument, which is scattered with ancient artifacts. Luke Air Force biologists work hard to maintain the artifacts, animals and people in the area, while air-to-ground bombing practice takes place on the range.

Air Force Forecasters: Predicting the weather at Luke

A visit to Luke AFB is nothing without sending our Meteorologist April Warnecke to Luke's weather center. The base is home to its own forecasters, predicting weather for numerous pilots on missions. We chat with the weather technicians at Luke and learn how they assist pilots traveling through different airspace.

Runway right of way: Inside the air traffic control tower

From inside the air traffic control tower at Luke, this is where you get a birds-eye view of all the flight activity that takes place on base. Here, they'll monitor air traffic in a 40 to 60-mile area around Luke AFB, to safely integrate military aircraft with civilian aircraft sharing the same airspace.

The biggest & baddest fire truck in Arizona lives at Luke

The biggest baddest fire truck in Arizona can be found on Luke AFB. Fire Station 362, which is located right on base not only responds on base, but they also respond off base within a five-mile radius outside of Luke AFB. This team has teamed up with Glendale Fire to provide emergency services, and advanced life support to the area.

For more information, visit: http://www.luke.af.mil/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Luke-Afb-Fire-Department/167508906643926

Meet the F-35 Heritage Flight Team

If you've ever wondered who the guys are behind the airshows kids and families love so much, it's the Heritage Flight Team. And, this year, the F-35 Lightning II is part of the heritage program. We learn more about this popular flying program that honors the men and women who are serving in the USAF.

For more information, visit: http://www.luke.af.mil/F-35-Heritage-Flt-Team/

Humana Hosting Job Fair; Looking to Hire 110 in Phoenix

Humana Inc. one of the country's leading health and well-being companies, today announced plans to add 110 Telesales Specialists to its Direct Marketing Services (DMS) Telesales workforce in Phoenix.



The jobs will support Humana's Direct Marketing Services (DMS) call center at 2231 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, conveniently located in the Biltmore. The company is hosting a two-day Job Fair at the DMS call center on:

Friday, May 19, 2017, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Interviews will be conducted on-site during the job fairs, so interested candidates should dress professionally and bring several copies of their current resume. Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.



The telesales positions will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for Humana's Medicare benefit plans and senior products as well as specialty products. These consumer advocate positions will directly handle inquiries and provide guidance to help new and existing Humana Medicare Advantage members nationwide find benefit solutions to meet their needs.



Humana offers competitive salaries and benefits and will pay for telesales associates to obtain their health insurance license, as well as provide in-depth certification and sales training.

The successful candidate will have a high school diploma or GED and be available and willing to work any shift between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. including weekends.

For more information, visit: https://www.humana.com/about/careers/

Food Vision feeds hundreds of Arizona's homeless

Feeding over 700 people is an enormous task, and a milestone for the CASS homeless shelter. That's what they're attempting to do for the first time, this morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Ron Young of Food Vision Meals is the guy behind it, and is not only BBQing hamburgers and hotdogs along with a group of volunteers, he was also able to get all the meat and water for today's meal donated by Larry H. Miller Peoria Dodge. He joins us as all the behind-the-scenes prep work gets underway. They're also urging other companies to come forward, to help keep these meals going in the future.

For more information: www.cassaz.org and www.foodvisionmeals.com

"The Miracle on the Hudson" survivor spreads inspiration in the Valley

Who could ever forget those images of US Airways Flight 1549 floating on the Hudson River, after a harrowing emergency, water landing. Captain Sully Sullenberger was praised for saving all 155 souls on board that Jan 15th, 2009 flight, including Dave Sanderson, who was the last passenger to make it off the back of the plane. Sanderson says his life has changed profoundly since that day, and is speaking to the Red Cross this morning at the Omni Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Paradise Valley. He is now a motivational speaker and author, sharing his inspirational leadership message around the world.

For more information, visit: http://davesandersonspeaks.com/

SEA LIFE Aquarium is opening their $1 million expansion project the Colorado River Adventure on Friday, May 19th

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium gives kids and families a close-up look at countless creatures from the world's oceans and seas, and it's about to take guests on an unforgettable journey along a body of water a bit closer to home: The Colorado River.

Slated to open at the Tempe attraction this Spring, the Colorado River Adventure is a twisting and turning interactive tributary that follows the Southwestern landmark from its roots in the Rocky Mountains all the way down to the Sea of Cortez. The large-scale water play table offers an abundance of hands-on features, and guests can pump, twist and turn water while learning about conservation and how land-locked cities, such as Phoenix, affect the world's rivers and oceans.

For more information, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sealifearizona/

Sea Life Aquarium

Arizona Mills

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Ste 145

Tempe, Arizona, AZ 85282

(877) 526-3960

AZ Restaurant Week

This statewide affair offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So, prepare your taste buds and dig in.

Arizona Restaurant Week starts this Friday and runs through May 28th

This is the 10th year of Arizona Restaurant Week.

Over 100 restaurant locations participating.

$33 or $44 three-course, prix-fixe menus available (beverage, tax, & tip not included

For more information on participating restaurants visit: www.arizonarestaurantweek.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arizonarestaurantweek/

Arizona Restaurant Association

3333 E Camelback Rd, Ste. 285

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-307-9134