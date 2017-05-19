Search on for suspect who shot, killed man, wounded woman

A man is dead and a woman is recovering after a double shooting in Mesa.

It happened Thursday night at a home on Eighth Drive between Center Street and Mesa Drive, a few blocks northwest of Sagebrush Park.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 31-year-old man dead and a 45-year-old woman wounded. The nature of her wound was not immediately available, but the woman was treated and released, according to police.

Investigators have not identified the victims, nor have they released any information about the suspect, saying only that it is a man.

Detectives are working to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

"All parties are known to each other," according to Sgt. Diana Williams of the Mesa Police Departments. "Attempts to locate the suspect are actively being pursued."

This incident is one of two homicides under investigation in Mesa, but police say the cases are not connected.