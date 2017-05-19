PD: Homicide started with assault inside Mesa apartment

Mesa police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1400 block of South Stapley Drive at around 3:30 Friday morning (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa police are searching for the person who killed a young man early Friday morning.

This started at about 3:30 a.m. Friday with a report regarding a possible assault in the area of Stapley Drive just north of the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway, not far from Sherwood Park.

Officers arrived at the Indigo Spring Apartments to find a 19-year-old man dead. The person who killed him was nowhere to be found.

Sgt. Diana Williams of the Mesa Police Department said the victim was assaulted inside a second-floor apartment but she did not know what kind of weapon was used.

At this point, police have not identified the victim nor have they said exactly how he died. They also have not released any suspect information.

It's not clear who made the original call.

This incident is one of two homicides in the past 24 hours in Mesa, but police say the cases are not connected.

