Mesa police investigating two homicides

Mesa police investigating two homicidesPosted: Updated:
3rd suspect named in doctor, nurse child sex case
The third suspect arrested in a Northern California child abuse case involving a brain surgeon and a nurse has been identified as a 29-year-old Arizona nurse.More >
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Tempe police are investigating a case after two people were found dead inside a car at the Garden Grove apartment complex late Thursday night.More >
Home intruder in Chandler leaves note asking for sex
A Chandler woman says she feels terrorized and “extremely violated” after someone broke into her home and left a note asking for sex.More >
The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
UPDATE
Motorcycle rider killed in Gilbert crash
The motorcycle rider who was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died.More >
Rocker Chris Cornell hanged himself after concert, officials say
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard
A Fountain Hills family is devastated after one of their dogs was attacked by a wild animal in their backyard.More >
Family members pray for Phoenix mom's safe return
The flyers are up all over the neighborhood. Phoenix mom Christine Mustafa is missing and the search is on to find her.More >
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages inside.More >
Schools increasing security after threats by armed masked man
A series of threats by a man wearing a mask and carrying a knife or ax has led to increased police patrols and several Glendale elementary schools taking action.More >
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
Home intruder in Chandler leaves note asking for sex
A Chandler woman says she feels terrorized and “extremely violated” after someone broke into her home and left a note asking for sex. (Thursday, May 18, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at high school graduation over saved seat
(Source: WATN via CNN)More >
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished. (May 17, 2017)More >
Motorcyclist killed in Gilbert crash
The motorcycle rider was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died. Full story @ https://goo.gl/cH1uopMore >
Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard
A Fountain Hills family is devastated after one of their dogs was attacked by a wild animal in their backyard. (May 18, 2017)More >