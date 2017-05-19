Mesa police investigating two homicides

The Mesa Police Department is investigating two different homicide cases in the area.

According to Mesa police, the first incident occurred at a residence in the 300 block of East 8th Drive.

Police responded to a possible shooting at around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two victims, a deceased 31-year-old man, and an injured 45-year-old woman.

Mesa officers say the female was medically treated and released.

The alleged adult male suspect was and still is outstanding.

Authorities say that all parties are known to each other.

The second incident occurred in the 1400 block of South Stapley Drive at around 3:30 Friday morning.

Mesa police officers received a report of a possible assault

According to Mesa police, they located a deceased 19-year-old male victim.

Officers say the suspect is still on the run.

Mesa police officers say the two incidents are isolated and not related to one another.

