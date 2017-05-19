2 people found dead inside car in Tempe

A Tempe police officer looking at a car involved in the deadly shooting. (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

Officers with the Tempe Police Department say two people were found shot and killed inside of a car at an apartment complex late Thursday night.

At around 11:00 p.m., Tempe police officers responded to a shooting call at the Garden Grove Apartments located in the 900 block of Grove Parkway.

That's where officers found two people inside a vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, there are no suspects descriptions and officers are talking to neighbors about the incident.

The case is under investigation.

