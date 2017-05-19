Home intruder in Chandler leaves note asking for sex

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Chandler woman says she feels terrorized and “extremely violated” after someone broke into her home and left a note asking for sex.

She was inside her bedroom at the time. The woman discovered the note Thursday morning. It was handwritten on a grocery bag and placed on her television where she wouldn’t miss it.

“It was very sexually suggestive and meant to terrorize – and it did a good job,” said the woman, who asked to be identified only as Rebecca.

Along with the note, the intruder unlocked and opened several doors and placed her car keys on the welcome mat outside the front door, she said. The person apparently entered through a side window, which was left ajar with the window screen on the ground. 

Rebecca now suspects this wasn’t the first time the intruder entered her home. Four days earlier, she noticed open doors that had been locked. She also noticed that her electrical box had been opened.

Late Wednesday night, her power suddenly shut off. She said she looked outside just after 11 p.m. and saw her neighbors’ lights were still on. While on the phone with her utility, the lights came back on.

Rebecca said the person had plenty of opportunities to steal items, but didn't.

“I think this was all about terrorism. They were just trying to scare me,” she said.

“The first time was bad enough. And this time, they escalated it to make sure that I knew that they were in the house.”

“I have no idea who this could have been which makes it that much scarier,” she added.

Chandler police dusted surfaces at the home for fingerprints and collected the handwritten note for further testing.

