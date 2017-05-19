Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard

A Fountain Hills family is devastated after their dog was attacked by a wild animal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Fountain Hills woman said her family dog Buddha was died after it was attacked by a wild animal. (Source: Nicole Schommer)

A Fountain Hills family is devastated after one of their dogs was attacked by a wild animal in their backyard.

"Super hyper, loved everybody, he was everyone's favorite, just the sweetest dog," said Nicole Schommer.

Schommer said all three of her dogs, including her 7-year-old Boston Terrier, Buddha, use a doggy door to get in and out of their home.

"We've had a dog door for 10 years and nothing has ever happened, and we didn't think about it," she said.

Her house is surrounded by block walls and she said she's never come face to face with wildlife since living here.

Early Tuesday morning, she said she felt Buddha leave the bed in the middle of the night. She fell back asleep and then woke up to a whimpering sound from her closet, a place she said Buddha never goes.

"The first thing I saw was a huge gash on his back. It was super deep," Schommer said. "I felt like I could see organs. It was deep and I noticed blood on his neck, on his head."

Something had attacked Buddha in the backyard. She bandaged him up as best she could and rushed him to this animal hospital in Mesa. But there was nothing they could do.

"They brought him in a room for me and I just held him for a while before we left," she said.

The veterinarian couldn't say what attacked Buddha, but they're sure it was a wild animal.

Neighbors said they've seen bobcats recently.

The Game and Fish Department said they haven't had any recent reported sightings, but coyotes, bobcats and mountain lions live in the area. They said bobcats won't attack unless provoked -- perhaps by barking.

After this tragedy, Schommer said she's not letting her other two dogs out of her sight.

"It's like losing a member of your immediate family. It hurts so bad," she said

To report an animal sighting, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7223.

