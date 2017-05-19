Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard

Posted: Updated:
A Fountain Hills woman said her family dog Buddha was died after it was attacked by a wild animal. (Source: Nicole Schommer) A Fountain Hills woman said her family dog Buddha was died after it was attacked by a wild animal. (Source: Nicole Schommer)
A Fountain Hills family is devastated after their dog was attacked by a wild animal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A Fountain Hills family is devastated after their dog was attacked by a wild animal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Fountain Hills family is devastated after one of their dogs was attacked by a wild animal in their backyard.

"Super hyper, loved everybody, he was everyone's favorite, just the sweetest dog," said Nicole Schommer.

Schommer said all three of her dogs, including her 7-year-old Boston Terrier, Buddha, use a doggy door to get in and out of their home.

"We've had a dog door for 10 years and nothing has ever happened, and we didn't think about it," she said.

Her house is surrounded by block walls and she said she's never come face to face with wildlife since living here.

Early Tuesday morning, she said she felt Buddha leave the bed in the middle of the night. She fell back asleep and then woke up to a whimpering sound from her closet, a place she said Buddha never goes.

"The first thing I saw was a huge gash on his back. It was super deep," Schommer said. "I felt like I could see organs. It was deep and I noticed blood on his neck, on his head."

Something had attacked Buddha in the backyard. She bandaged him up as best she could and rushed him to this animal hospital in Mesa. But there was nothing they could do.

"They brought him in a room for me and I just held him for a while before we left," she said.

The veterinarian couldn't say what attacked Buddha, but they're sure it was a wild animal.

Neighbors said they've seen bobcats recently.

The Game and Fish Department said they haven't had any recent reported sightings, but coyotes, bobcats and mountain lions live in the area. They said bobcats won't attack unless provoked -- perhaps by barking.

After this tragedy, Schommer said she's not letting her other two dogs out of her sight.

"It's like losing a member of your immediate family. It hurts so bad," she said

To report an animal sighting, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7223.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Grieving father Pays it Forward to Valley woman who eases parents pain

    Grieving father Pays it Forward to Valley woman who eases parents pain

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:44:30 GMT
    Beckie Miller leads a group that helps parents who have lost their children too early so Walter Pendleton decided to Pay It Forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Beckie Miller leads a group that helps parents who have lost their children too early so Walter Pendleton decided to Pay It Forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Chandler woman has been devoted to helping distraught parents who have lost a child find strength to move on. One father saw the good she was doing and decided to Pay It Forward.

    More >

    A Chandler woman has been devoted to helping distraught parents who have lost a child find strength to move on. One father saw the good she was doing and decided to Pay It Forward.

    More >

  • Caught on camera: Scottsdale choir sings at 30,000 feet

    Caught on camera: Scottsdale choir sings at 30,000 feet

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:19:02 GMT
    A high school choir from Scottsdale sang on a plane. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)A high school choir from Scottsdale sang on a plane. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    A Scottsdale choir group sang a sweet song-- all at 30,000 feet. The varsity choir from Scottsdale's Saguaro High School, also known as Voices of Saguaro, belted out the national anthem on a Southwest flight from San Franciso to Phoenix on Sunday night. A flight attendant recorded and it's been shared online. The group had spent the weekend in California's Bay Area at different workshops and won two competitions at a festival. Voices of Saguaro then sang The Star-Spangled Banner bef...More >
    A Scottsdale choir group sang a sweet song-- all at 30,000 feet. The varsity choir from Scottsdale's Saguaro High School, also known as Voices of Saguaro, belted out the national anthem on a Southwest flight from San Franciso to Phoenix on Sunday night. A flight attendant recorded and it's been shared online. The group had spent the weekend in California's Bay Area at different workshops and won two competitions at a festival. Voices of Saguaro then sang The Star-Spangled Banner bef...More >

  • Arizona veterans, motorcyclists ride out for 'Run for the Wall'

    Arizona veterans, motorcyclists ride out for 'Run for the Wall'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:23:00 GMT
    More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. 

    More >

    More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. 

    More >
    •   