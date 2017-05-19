Caught on camera: Scottsdale choir sings at 30,000 feet

A Scottsdale choir group sang a sweet song-- all at 30,000 feet.

The varsity choir from Scottsdale's Saguaro High School, also known as Voices of Saguaro, belted out the national anthem on a Southwest flight from San Franciso to Phoenix on Sunday night. A flight attendant recorded and it's been shared online.

The group had spent the weekend in California's Bay Area at different workshops and won two competitions at a festival. Voices of Saguaro then sang The Star-Spangled Banner before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants.

On their flight back, one of the flight attendants saw their t-shirts commemorating their singing gig at the Giants' game and asked the group to sing the national anthem for the passengers and crew.

"My husband nudged me awake," said Gaylin Tutnick, vocal music director at Saguaro High School, "I got up and conducted."

The singing got a huge response.

"The passengers ended up really enjoying it. It was quite unexpected and I'm just floored by the reaction," Tutnick said.

She said after the flight attendant shared the video online, parents started sharing it too and it spread from there.

Tutnick said passengers wanted the choir to sing more.

"It just goes to show you how therapeutic music is and how it can unite people and bring people joy it's one of the things I love most about my job," Tutnick said. "It's just nice to see teenagers involved in positive activities and people respond to that as well."

