Grieving father Pays it Forward to Valley woman who eases parents pain

Posted: Updated:
Beckie Miller leads a group that helps parents who have lost their children too early so Walter Pendleton decided to Pay It Forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Beckie Miller leads a group that helps parents who have lost their children too early so Walter Pendleton decided to Pay It Forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Miller's son Brian was murdered in 1991, and since then, Miller has devoted her life to helping other parents, who've suffered a terrible tragedy. Miller's son Brian was murdered in 1991, and since then, Miller has devoted her life to helping other parents, who've suffered a terrible tragedy.
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Alexis Rumer was a beautiful young woman with a bright future.

Then all of a sudden she was gone.

"I won't get to see her graduate from college, have children, get married and all the wonderful things that you hope for," said Rumer's father Walter Pendleton.

Pendleton is still coping with the loss of his 19-year-old daughter, who was killed by a drunk driver eight months ago, in the northwest Valley.

"We just miss her, sharing things with her and seeing how her life would have unfolded," said Pendleton.

Not a day goes by that Pendleton doesn't think of his daughter, but the pain and grief of losing a child have been made a little easier thanks to Beckie Miller.

Miller heads up the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the group Parents of Murdered Children.

Miller's son Brian was murdered in 1991, and since then, Miller has devoted her life to helping other parents, who've suffered a terrible tragedy.

"I feel their pain," said Miller. "I understand what they are going through and what they need to help them rebuild their lives."

Funding for Parents of Murdered Children comes mostly from volunteers, so the Pendletons reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the woman helping so many families in their time of need.

"I reached out to Channel 5 Pay it Forward because of all the wonderful work you've done," Pendleton told Miller. "I know that Parents of Murdered Children and local chapter has a hard time raising money, and I felt it would be a wonderful thing to reach out to them and present you with $500."

"No one can do it alone," said Miller. "I think that is the most important thing for families to learn. They are not alone when they have PMOC."

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Grieving father Pays it Forward to Valley woman who eases parents pain

    Grieving father Pays it Forward to Valley woman who eases parents pain

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:44:30 GMT
    Beckie Miller leads a group that helps parents who have lost their children too early so Walter Pendleton decided to Pay It Forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Beckie Miller leads a group that helps parents who have lost their children too early so Walter Pendleton decided to Pay It Forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Chandler woman has been devoted to helping distraught parents who have lost a child find strength to move on. One father saw the good she was doing and decided to Pay It Forward.

    More >

    A Chandler woman has been devoted to helping distraught parents who have lost a child find strength to move on. One father saw the good she was doing and decided to Pay It Forward.

    More >

  • Caught on camera: Scottsdale choir sings at 30,000 feet

    Caught on camera: Scottsdale choir sings at 30,000 feet

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:19:02 GMT
    A high school choir from Scottsdale sang on a plane. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)A high school choir from Scottsdale sang on a plane. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    A Scottsdale choir group sang a sweet song-- all at 30,000 feet. The varsity choir from Scottsdale's Saguaro High School, also known as Voices of Saguaro, belted out the national anthem on a Southwest flight from San Franciso to Phoenix on Sunday night. A flight attendant recorded and it's been shared online. The group had spent the weekend in California's Bay Area at different workshops and won two competitions at a festival. Voices of Saguaro then sang The Star-Spangled Banner bef...More >
    A Scottsdale choir group sang a sweet song-- all at 30,000 feet. The varsity choir from Scottsdale's Saguaro High School, also known as Voices of Saguaro, belted out the national anthem on a Southwest flight from San Franciso to Phoenix on Sunday night. A flight attendant recorded and it's been shared online. The group had spent the weekend in California's Bay Area at different workshops and won two competitions at a festival. Voices of Saguaro then sang The Star-Spangled Banner bef...More >

  • Arizona veterans, motorcyclists ride out for 'Run for the Wall'

    Arizona veterans, motorcyclists ride out for 'Run for the Wall'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:23:00 GMT
    More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. 

    More >

    More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. 

    More >
    •   