Grieving father Pays it Forward to Valley woman who eases parents pain

Alexis Rumer was a beautiful young woman with a bright future.

Then all of a sudden she was gone.

"I won't get to see her graduate from college, have children, get married and all the wonderful things that you hope for," said Rumer's father Walter Pendleton.

Pendleton is still coping with the loss of his 19-year-old daughter, who was killed by a drunk driver eight months ago, in the northwest Valley.

"We just miss her, sharing things with her and seeing how her life would have unfolded," said Pendleton.

Not a day goes by that Pendleton doesn't think of his daughter, but the pain and grief of losing a child have been made a little easier thanks to Beckie Miller.

Miller heads up the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the group Parents of Murdered Children.

Miller's son Brian was murdered in 1991, and since then, Miller has devoted her life to helping other parents, who've suffered a terrible tragedy.

"I feel their pain," said Miller. "I understand what they are going through and what they need to help them rebuild their lives."

Funding for Parents of Murdered Children comes mostly from volunteers, so the Pendletons reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the woman helping so many families in their time of need.

"I reached out to Channel 5 Pay it Forward because of all the wonderful work you've done," Pendleton told Miller. "I know that Parents of Murdered Children and local chapter has a hard time raising money, and I felt it would be a wonderful thing to reach out to them and present you with $500."

"No one can do it alone," said Miller. "I think that is the most important thing for families to learn. They are not alone when they have PMOC."

