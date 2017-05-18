Cosplays popularity booming

Cosplayers say the costumes are a labor of love and can take months to make. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you've been to a Conic-con in the last several years, you would know that cosplay is apart of the festivities. The growing popularity has created a new interest in creating costumes from scratch.

At the Art Institute of Phoenix, an event was held where cosplayers networked and showed off their work. The costumes ranged from characters in books, video games to of course some very popular characters like Harley Quinn.

The costumes are a labor of love. Some can take months to make.

Those attending say that cosplay isn't just for a small few, its really a chance to become someone else for a day.

You can check out the amazing costumes at the upcoming Phoenix Comic-con.

