U.S. Attorney's Office to host child safety event in Phoenix

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona announced it will host an event next week in Phoenix to promote child safety.

The "Be Here for Kids" event will begin at 10 a.m. on May 25 at the Desert Ridge Marketplace. The event is part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona.

The "Be Here for Kids"' campaign was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to promote awareness about child safety issues. The campaign was designed to help parents teach children safety measures and provide steps that can keep them safe in daily life, and online, according to the news release.



At the event, the Phoenix Police Department will provide an armored vehicle from the bomb squad and officers from its motorcycle unit. The U.S. Marshals Service will be introducing its Marshal dog named Joy. Maricopa Victim Services will also introduce its court dog, according to the news release.

Free digital child identification kits will also be provided to children who attend the event.

