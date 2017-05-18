Valley teen honored for stuffed animal donation

He was able to get dozens of stuffed animals in part due to Black Bear Diner and Kohl's. (Source: Goodyear Fire Department)

Goodyear firefighters presented Trace with a "fire chief challenge coin" for his hard work.

Trace Eddy was recognized for her donation of dozens of stuffed animals in Goodyear. (Source: Goodyear Police Department/3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley teen was honored on Thursday for thinking of others with one big donation.

Trace Eddy, 13, donated 108 stuffed animals to the Goodyear Fire Department.

The toys are given to children who are involved in crashes and medical emergencies to help them cope with what's going on.

He was able to get dozens of stuffed animals in part due to Black Bear Diner and Kohl's.

Goodyear firefighters presented Trace with a "fire chief challenge coin" for his hard work.

Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi presents Trace Eddy with a Fire Chief Challenge Coin for donating 108 new stuffed animals to the GFD. pic.twitter.com/XXRvyMc0qL — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) May 18, 2017

