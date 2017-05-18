Arizona county proposes property tax raise for road repairs

Arizona officials are considering a property tax increase to fund road repairs.

Pima County officials filed an amendment to the budget to fund road repairs on neighborhood streets Wednesday.

Officials say the tax increase will raise about $19.5 million a year over the next five years. Deputy County Administrator Carmine DeBonis says it's approximately $18 per year for owners of median-priced homes.

Under the plan, 41 percent of the money would go to Tucson and 42 percent would go to Pima County. The rest will be split between Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita and South Tucson.

The Pima Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the plan May 23. The plan will not need voters' final approval.

