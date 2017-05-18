Officials: Man wounded at checkpoint was subject of call

A man was injured during a shooting with border patrol agents in Tucson on Wednesday. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Authorities say a man shot and wounded after he allegedly fired at Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint is a 76-year-old man whose concerned daughter had earlier called 911 about him.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the daughter called from Tombstone to say her father had driven off, had medical issues and had guns and alcohol with him.

The father's name wasn't released but Border Patrol spokeswoman Vivian McLaughlin says he's the same man involved in the Wednesday shootout at a checkpoint near Tombstone.

The Border Patrol said agents returned fire, wounding the man, after his vehicle struck barriers and he fired at agents.

The man was hospitalized. His condition isn't known.

The FBI is investigating the incident. FBI officials didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.

