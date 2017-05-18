MCSO releases name of woman killed in Mesa drive-by shooting

Sheriff's officials haven't disclosed what caused or led to the shooting and whether the victims knew the shooter or shooters. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials have released the name of a woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in Mesa.

They announced Thursday that 27-year-old Bryn Murphy died before she could be flown to a trauma center after the shooting around 11 p.m. Monday outside a Mesa home.

[ORIGINAL STORY: MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead]

A man also was shot and remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name is being withheld.

Sheriff's officials haven't disclosed what caused or led to the shooting and whether the victims knew the shooter or shooters.

They say homicide detectives still are investigating the case.

