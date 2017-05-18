PCSO looking for info about fatal hit-and-run crash

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for help for find the driver who hit a woman and left her for dead.

Deputies said they received a call about a body of a woman found on Cooper Road just north of Arizona Farms Road. She was between 35 and 45 years old. It appears she was hit by a car, PCSO said.

Detectives said they believe she was hit sometime after 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. The vehicle will have possible front end passenger side damage and possible windshield damage, according to PCSO. No other description was available.

PCSO said it can't release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

