Family members pray for Phoenix mom's safe return

The flyers are up all over the neighborhood near 20th Street and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix.

Phoenix mom Christine Mustafa is missing and the search is on to find her.

"That's not like Christine to vanish like she did," said Linda Donaldson, Mustafa's sister.

Mustafa was last seen by a coworker on May 10, leaving work at a nearby Walgreens.

A few hours later, she spoke to her sister by phone.

On Thursday, May 11, Mustafa failed to show up to work and police filed a missing person report.

On Tuesday, May 16, police served a search warrant on Mustafa's home, where they reportedly found her wallet, cell phone and car.

Friends and family members said there's no way Mustafa would take off without her little girl.

"We all pray that she's found safe and unharmed, but I mean at this point everything crosses your mind," said Donaldson. "We just hope and pray for the best honestly."

Mustafa's family had already been dealing with the loss of another sister, who died back in December.

"We're still grieving from the loss of a sister and to have another one, five months later, it's heartbreaking," said Donaldson. "A 15-year-old and a baby, only God knows if they'll ever see their mother again or not. She means a lot to us."

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday night, south of Boulder Creek Elementary School.

