2016 Teacher of the Year Christine Marsh to run for state senate

One of Arizona's top teachers is turning her focus to politics.

Christine Marsh has filed to run as a Democrat for State Senate District 28, which encompasses a good portion of central Phoenix.

That seat is currently held by Republican Kate Brophy McGee.

Marsh is an English teacher at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. She's been teaching there for more than 20 years.

She was voted 2016 Arizona Teacher of the Year.

