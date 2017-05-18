Arizona unemployment rate remains at 5 percent in April

Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains unchanged at 5 percent despite an above-average gain in jobs between March and April.

Researchers for the state Department of Administration say Arizona's economy added 10,100 nonfarm jobs in April, which is above the average gain of 9,400 jobs for the month since the Great Recession.

The department says nine of 11 economic sectors added jobs, led by government with 2,600 additional jobs, construction with 2,300 jobs and leisure and hospitality with 2,200 jobs.

The two sectors that lost jobs were Natural Resources and Mining and Professional and Business Services.

