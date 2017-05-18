Gasoline prices around Arizona holding steady at the pumps

Gasoline prices around Arizona held steady at the pumps this week.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline remains at $2.29 per gallon.

But that's an increase of almost a penny from last month and more than 13 cents higher than this time last year.

This week's national average is $2.33 per gallon, the same as last week.

Triple-A analysts say Arizona's fuel prices could rise soon with the onset of summer travel.

Tucson has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.16 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.50.

South Carolina has the lowest average price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.03 a gallon and California the highest at $3.01 per gallon.

