Scottsdale police trying to track down 2 suspects who burglarized a bar

Scottsdale police are searching for two burglary suspects who targeted a bar in Old Town.

Police say the burglary happened on on December 16 of last year, around 8:30 a.m.

The suspects broke into the Rock Bar at 4245 N Craftsman Court and took approximately $2,100 worth of liquor.

The first suspect is described as white male, 20-30 years old, wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the number "23" across the chest. He is wearing a gray baseball hat, jeans, and has a black beard and mustache with a skinny build.

The second suspect is a white male in his 30s, wearing a blue plaid jacket with a dark green plaid shirt underneath and khaki cargo shorts. He is wearing a large, yellow farmer`s hat, has shoulder length straight brown hair with a little facial hair and glasses and has a medium to heavy build.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

