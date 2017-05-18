Caught on camera: Burglar breaks into Maryvale day care

The break-in happened less than an hour before staff would open the day care and begin welcoming parents and children. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

What he did steal, according to the day care, was a stash of sensitive documents and two digital cameras. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The burglar had busted in through the back door and seemed to know exactly what he was looking for. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A burglar broke into a Maryvale day care and took off with something very important.

Surveillance cameras at Divine Children Preschool and Daycare near 83rd Avenue and Indian School captured the man looking through drawers and file cabinets Wednesday morning.

“He went straight for the money box,” says owner April Burbank. “He was in that area which is where we, typically if we do take cash, we do put it right there.”

Burbank says the burglar had busted in through the back door and seemed to know exactly what he was looking for, though he didn’t get away with any money.

[RAW VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Maryvale day care]

What he did steal, according to Burbank, was a stash of sensitive documents and two digital cameras. She says even though the thief didn’t get away with much, those stolen cameras meant a lot to kids and their parents.

“They miss memories during the day,” says Burbank. “We’re able to capture moments they might miss, and we could give them to them. Now they're going to miss them because we have no cameras."

Burbank says the burglar also stole the sense of safety and security. The break-in happened less than an hour before staff would open the day care and begin welcoming parents and children.

Anyone with information is urged to call Phoenix Police.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.