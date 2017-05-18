Flagstaff man arrested after shooting in jail parking lot

Police say Scrum was identified and later found at a Flagstaff hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

David Scrum is accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of the Coconino County jail. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Flagstaff man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree homicide in a shooting case.

Flagstaff police say 38-year-old David Scrum has been booked into the Coconino County Jail as investigators try to get warrants to search his home and vehicle for the gun and other evidence.

Police say a man wanted to report a crime late Wednesday night but couldn't get inside the jail's lobby.

He was confronted by Scrum in the parking lot, who asked if he worked there.

Scum then allegedly shot the victim and robbed him before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police say Scrum was identified and later found at a Flagstaff hospital.

They say he allegedly confessed to being involved in the non-fatal shooting and was arrested.

It's unclear if Scrum has a lawyer.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.