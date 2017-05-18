Almond Buttered Popcorn, Almond and Coconut Flour Banana Bread and Basic Hummus with Garlic Dip

Courtesy of: Maya Nahra, RD, Founder, www.HealthyHabitSolutions.com
Buttered Popcorn
Ingredients
6-8 cups air-popped or coconut oil popped popcorn
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/4 cup Unsweetened almond butter
1-2 Tbsp honey optional
1 Tbsp vanilla
unrefined sea salt
Servings: 4
Instructions
Place the popcorn in a large bowl
Melt the coconut oil and almond butter together in a pot over low heat.
Add the vanilla and optional honey to the pot and stir to combine.
Remove from heat and pour almond butter mixture over the popcorn.
Top with salt and enjoy!
Almond and Coconut Flour Banana Bread
Ingredients
1/4 cup almond flour
1/4 cup coconut flour
2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp sea salt
2 ripe bananas, smashed
3 eggs
1/4 cup coconut oil
Tbsp vanilla
optional nuts, blueberries or chocolate chips
Servings:4
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly
Bake in a greased loaf pan at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until a stick comes out clean
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week
Basic Hummus with Garlic Dip
Ingredients
1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
2 Tbsp tahini
2 lemon juice juice from 2 lemons
1/4 cup olive oil
1-3 cloves garlic
unrefined sea salt to taste
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp coriander
1/2 tsp allspice
water to thin
Servings: 4
Instructions
Blend all ingredients in a blender until desired smoothness is reached.
Lower the carbohydrates by adding store bought or homemade garlic dip, also called Toum (see recipe notes)
Keep in an airtight container in the fridge up to one week.