Almond Buttered Popcorn, Almond and Coconut Flour Banana Bread and Basic Hummus with Garlic Dip

Courtesy of: Maya Nahra, RD, Founder, www.HealthyHabitSolutions.com

Buttered Popcorn

Ingredients

6-8 cups air-popped or coconut oil popped popcorn

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup Unsweetened almond butter

1-2 Tbsp honey optional

1 Tbsp vanilla

unrefined sea salt

Servings: 4

Instructions

Place the popcorn in a large bowl

Melt the coconut oil and almond butter together in a pot over low heat.

Add the vanilla and optional honey to the pot and stir to combine.

Remove from heat and pour almond butter mixture over the popcorn.

Top with salt and enjoy!

Almond and Coconut Flour Banana Bread

Ingredients

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt

2 ripe bananas, smashed

3 eggs

1/4 cup coconut oil

Tbsp vanilla

optional nuts, blueberries or chocolate chips

Servings:4

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly

Bake in a greased loaf pan at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until a stick comes out clean

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week



Basic Hummus with Garlic Dip

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans)

2 Tbsp tahini

2 lemon juice juice from 2 lemons

1/4 cup olive oil

1-3 cloves garlic

unrefined sea salt to taste

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp coriander

1/2 tsp allspice

water to thin

Servings: 4

Instructions

Blend all ingredients in a blender until desired smoothness is reached.

Lower the carbohydrates by adding store bought or homemade garlic dip, also called Toum (see recipe notes)

Keep in an airtight container in the fridge up to one week.

