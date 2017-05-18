Seared Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Red Wine Shallot-Mushroom Sauce and Gratin Dauphinois Potatoes (au gratin potatoes)

Courtesy of: Eugenia Theodosopoulos, Chef/Owner, Essence Bakery Cafe

Seared Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Red Wine Shallot-Mushroom Sauce

Serves 4

4 filet beef steaks 6-8 o1TBSP butter, 1 TBSP oilunces each (could also use NY strip or other steak cut)

2TBSP butter, 2 TBSP oil

2 small shallots minced (1/3 cup) can substitute red onion or white green onion parts

1 large garlic clove -mashed

1 lb white or crimini mushrooms cleaned and sliced

1 tsp fresh rosemary, thyme or oregano

1/2 cup red wine - merlot, syrah, cabernet, pinot or malbec

1 cup rich beef stock

Salt and pepper to taste

2 TBSP butter at room temperature

In saute pan, melt 1 TBSP butter and 1 TBSP oil over medium high heat. Add onion and wilt for 5 minutes. Add mashed garlic clove, herbs and mushrooms. Saute over medium high heat until mushrooms begin to release water. Shake pan and season ingredients with salt and pepper. Add red wine, bring to boil and reduce by half. Add beef stock, bring to boil and reduce by half. Taste and adjust seasonings. Can be prepared several hours ahead to this point.

In saute pan large enough to hold steaks, melt other 1 TBSP butter and ! TBSP oil over medium high heat. Season one side of filet or steaks. Place seasoned side of steaks down in heated pan (should sizzle when put steaks in). Season raw side up of filet or steaks. Saute until golden brown and turn. Cook to medium rare or desired temperature. Remove from pan. Add sauce to steak pan and bring to simmer. Off heat, swirl in room temperature butter, 1 TBSP at a time. Pour over steaks and serve.

Can garnish with minced fresh chives or Italian parsley.

Sauce can be prepared for sautéed chicken breasts by replacing beef stock with chicken stock.



Gratin Dauphinois Potatoes (au gratin potatoes)

Serves 4-6

2 lbs russet potatoes - peeled and stored in cold water

3 cups half and half

rosemary sprig or 2 bay leaves

3 cloves mashed garlic

pinch of nutmeg

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

2 TBSP room temperature butter

9x13 pyrex dish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Smear room temperature butter over bottom and sides of dish. Sprinkle mashed garlic around bottom of dish.

Heat half and half to simmer with rosemary sprig, bay leaves and pinch of nutmeg in small saucepan.

Slice peeled potatoes as thin as possible by hand or on a mandolin.

Layer botton of pyrex dish with sliced potatoes. Pat potatoes dry with paper towel. Season dried potatoes with salt and pepper. Layer again with sliced potatoes, pat dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Continue layering, drying and seasoning until all potatoes are used. Pour heated half and half over layered potatoes. Potatoes should be completely covered with half and half. Remove herb sprig or leaves. Bake potatoes for about 45 minutes or until very soft when pierced with a small knife. Allow to cool 10 minutes, cut into wedges and serve.

May be prepared ahead and heated in microwave or covered in 300 degree oven.