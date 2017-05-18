Your Life A to Z

Georges Bank Scallops with Romesco, Buttered Mushrooms  and Meyer Lemon Barley

Courtesy of Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

Yield: 2 servings

8 medium    Scallops (approx. 1oz each)
To taste        Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp    Olive oil
8 each    Mushroom caps
2 each    Spring onions, cut into 1” pieces on the diagonal
2 Tbsp            Butter
½ cup            Barley, ooked in 2 cups water
1 each            Meyer lemon, juice and zest
1 recipe         Romesco (recipe follows)
As needed        Chopped herbs or micro greens

    
1.    Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat. Season the scallops with salt and pepper; add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to the hot pan and carefully lay in the scallops. Sear well on one side, turn and cook to medium rare. Transfer to a plate and set aside. 

2.    Lower the heat to medium. Wipe out the pan and add the remaining olive oil. Add the mushroom caps and onions, season with salt and pepper and sauté until tender. Add the butter and baste the mushrooms until the butter begins to brown. Transfer the mushrooms and onions to the plate with the scallops. 

3.    Season the cooked barley with salt and pepper. Zest the lemon into the barley and add enough of the juice to give the barley a nice kick. (if the butter from the mushrooms is not too brown, add some to the barley)

4.    Spread some of the romesco on two warm plates. Divide the scallops between the two plates and spoon the barley around the scallops. Arrange the mushrooms and onions around and over the barley. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve. 

Romesco

½  cup            Piquillo peppers (about 5 each)        
1 Tbsp            Sherry vinegar
2 Tbsp            Marcona almonds
1 Tbsp            Mayonnaise
To taste        Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1.    Combine all ingredient in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Check seasoning, add a little olive oil if too thick. 
 

