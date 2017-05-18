Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Tuesday, May 16, 2017Posted:
The Elote Café- Carne Asada Tortas and Refried Black Beans
The Elote Café in the Ransom Hotel is located at 771 Arizona 179 in Sedona. To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook, call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com for more information.
Parents Magazine Tip- Chipotle Pecan Candied Popcorn
Visit www.parents.com for more helpful tips.
Arizona Research Center- Clinical Trials
Call 602-773-3040 or visit www.azresearchcenter.com for more.
Dr. Ramsey- Stress Reduction
To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.
Prolean Wellness
Call 480-477-6334 or visit www.ProleanWellness.com to learn more information.
S&V Urban Italian – 6-year Anniversary
For more information, visit www.sandvscottsdale or call 480-451-1850.
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.
The Joint Chiropractic
Visit www.TheJoint.com for more.
ED Marshall
Go to www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more information.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com