15 students now involved in legal action after tear-gas incident near Florence prison

15 students now involved in legal action after tear-gas incident near Florence prisonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52
Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.More >
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.More >
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages inside.More >
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages insideMore >
The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition
The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him.More >
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him.More >
UPDATE
Motorcycle rider killed in Gilbert crash
Motorcycle rider killed in Gilbert crash
The motorcycle rider who was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died.More >
The motorcycle rider who was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died.More >
Pursuit ends in crash on Loop 101
Pursuit ends in crash on Loop 101
A pursuit on Loop 101 ended in a crash at the 64th Street overpass Thursday morning.More >
A pursuit on Loop 101 ended in a crash at the 64th Street overpass Thursday morning.More >
Fatal crash closes Bethany Home Road
Fatal crash closes Bethany Home Road
A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.More >
A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.More >
Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, left day-old baby alone
Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, left day-old baby alonePolice in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Love bites? Snake bites man who tries to kiss it
Love bites? Snake bites man who tries to kiss it
Don't do this.More >
Don't do this.More >
Road rage incident leaves 53-year-old with gunshot wound
Road rage incident leaves 53-year-old with gunshot wound
A verbal argument between two drivers ended with a gunshot Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road in Phoenix.More >
A verbal argument between two drivers ended with a gunshot Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road in Phoenix.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
A high school in San Tan Valley issued a yearbook that had posts about sex and drugs from students and parents are upset. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished. (May 17, 2017)More >
Motorcyclist killed in Gilbert crash
Motorcyclist killed in Gilbert crash
The motorcycle rider was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died. Full story @ https://goo.gl/cH1uopMore >
The motorcycle rider was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died. Full story @ https://goo.gl/cH1uopMore >
Road rage incident leaves 53-year-old with gunshot wound
Road rage incident leaves 53-year-old with gunshot wound
A verbal argument between two drivers ended with a gunshot Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2rqnz8a.More >
A verbal argument between two drivers ended with a gunshot Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2rqnz8a.More >
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at high school graduation over saved seat
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at high school graduation over saved seat
(Source: WATN via CNN)More >