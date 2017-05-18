Body-cam captures split second decision in police shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities released body camera video that shows the shooting of a suspect by a Colorado sheriff's deputy.

The video released Wednesday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows the deputy, Brad Proux, during a traffic stop where he was suddenly confronted by a man who appeared to be swinging an assault-style rifle. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Deyon Rivas-Maestas. He can be heard on the video saying he was hit in the hand.

Littleton police Cmdr. Trent Cooper says Rivas-Maestas faces assault charges once he is released from the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the Littleton Police Department and the 18th Judicial District's critical incident response team, which investigates police shootings.

Proux has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in police shootings.

