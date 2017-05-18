Phoenix PD: 5 people transported from 3-vehicle crash

Five people were transported for precautionary reasons from a 3-vehicle crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix Police are working a three-vehicle collision at 19th Ave. and Cactus Road.

The injuries reported were not serious and at least five people are being transported for precautionary reasons said police.

Maricopa County Department of Transportation tweeted that 19th Ave. northbound at Cactus Road is closed and southbound traffic was restricted.

CLOSED: 19th Ave NB at Cactus Ave is CLOSED due to a crash. SB 19th Ave is RESTRICTED.. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 18, 2017

