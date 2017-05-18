Arizona Snowbowl boasts record-breaking season

Arizona Snowbowl had a record-breaking season this year.

Snowbowl's closing date of May 7 capped off the longest season in resort history.

[READ MORE: Arizona Snowbowl open for skiing on Cinco de Mayo]

The resort had been open for 147 days.

General manager J.R. Murray says he attributes the resort's long season to ample natural snowfall and snowmaking operations allowing the resort to open Nov. 19.

A total of 323 inches (820 centimeters) of snow fell on the resort this season.

[RELATED: May snowfall in Arizona]

Murray says Snowbowl used 54 million gallons (204 million liters) of reclaimed wastewater for snowmaking, which is about 30 percent of its annual allocation.

Skier visits to Snowbowl had been up 27 percent since last year, which is also a record.

Snowbowl de Mayo at 11,500'! $19 tickets today & tomorrow, FREE on Sunday! Tacos, margaritas, music and more! #azsb https://t.co/HG47ccaomQ pic.twitter.com/eIMhgaCAOe — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) May 5, 2017

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.