Taurasi "Every Time We Walked in the Gym It was About Being Professionals"

Diana Taurasi has had one of the most accomplished careers in WNBA history but she’s never had a week like this week.

The 36 year old Mercury star signed a contract extension that will keep her in Phoenix through 2020. She also married longtime partner, former Mercury player and currently Director of Player Personnel, Penny Taylor. The couple released a wedding photo to People magazine.

"It was great. It's funny because no one ever asked me so I didn't feel the need to say anything,” said the Taurasi following Wednesday night’s win over Indiana. “ The people around me, my close friends, everyone in this locker room & organization has really respected Penny & my relationship"

Taurasi and Taylor won three championships together. Taylor retired following the 2016 and joined the Mercury staff.

“At the same time we knew every time we walked into the gym it was about being professionals & business like because we know how that can affect the office place,” said Taurasi. “It was an amazing night. We got share it with people from around the world, Australia, England, across the country people that we haven't seen in one place so it was a special night for us"

The Mercury won their first game of the season on Wednesday. Taurasi scored 13 points in the win over Indiana. The Mercury are off to San Antonio on Friday.