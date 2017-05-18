Infant in Phoenix stung by scorpion, suffers severe allergic reaction

An 18-month-old girl suffered a severe allergic reaction after being stung by a scorpion. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The patient was stung while at home in western Phoenix when she suffered the allergic reaction according to Phoenix Fire Department.

She was being transported to the hospital, which has the antidote ready to administer.

