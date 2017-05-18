Serious accident closes Indian School Road near El Mirage

A serious accident involving two vehicles closed Indian School Road between El Mirage Road and 111th Avenue Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. and involved two pick-up trucks.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two drivers were the only people involved in the accident.

DPS says the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

CLOSED: Indian School Rd EB/WB between El Mirage Rd and 107th Ave is CLOSED due to a crash. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 18, 2017

MCSO detectives on scene investigating a serious head on collision at Indian School/Agua Fria Bridge 2 people in life threatening condition — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) May 18, 2017

