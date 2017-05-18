Serious accident closes Indian School Road near El Mirage

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A serious accident involving two vehicles closed Indian School Road between El Mirage Road and 111th Avenue Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. and involved two pick-up trucks. 

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two drivers were the only people involved in the accident.

DPS says the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.