Arizona veterans, motorcyclists ride out for 'Run for the Wall'

The 29th annual Run for the Wall began in California on May 17. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The riders, mostly consisting of veterans, will ride the nearly 3,000-mile trek to the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than 400 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than 350 motorcyclists began their ‘Run for the Wall’ Thursday morning in Phoenix.

The riders, mostly consisting of veterans, will ride the nearly 3,000-mile trek to the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., to honor the veterans and their families for Memorial Day.

"For us, this is the welcome home many Vietnam era veterans did not get 40 plus years ago," said Raymond Wyatt, one of the route coordinators for Run for the Wall. "We have people on the bridges supporting us, we have some towns we parade through and literally get the parade we didn't get coming home."

The 29th annual Run for the Wall began in California on May 17. However, several riders join the trip in other states and eventually meet up at the memorial on May 26.

"It takes a tremendous amount of coordination, it's a year-long process to get ready for next May," said Wyatt.

Look twice for motorcycles on EB I-10 and I-40 today as #RunForTheWall cross-country ride continues thru AZ. pic.twitter.com/gTooBKLiK7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.