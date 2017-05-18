Javier Soto's dream job? Rapper

"What’s your dream job?" That was the question I was asked and it didn’t take long for me to pick something.

Since I was a kid and memorized every word to "Rapper’s Delight," my love for rap and hip-hop has only grown.

Making my dream a reality, however, was going to require a lot of work. So, I touched base with Grammy Award-winning artist Marvin Young, aka Young MC, whose song “Bust a Move” continues to be a hip-hop classic. He was in.

Then we wrangled The Saltmine Studio Oasis in Mesa to work on the project. (Jaime Cerreta featured the place as one of her Local Loves in October 2015.) Anyway, they are responsible for countless hits, working with rappers like DMX, G-Unit, Ice-T, Young MC and Lil' Wayne. Our own Gibby Parra helped write the lyrics to the song that is quickly becoming the Arizona’s Family Anthem.

This all started with Gibby sending me the original lyrics. I tweaked it a little and then sent it to Young MC, who added his own flare. We then headed over to Saltmine Studios to begin the process. After working with me to get the beat correctly and walking me through the down beats, Marvin played a few beats. The "banger" was from Young MC’s song "When I Spot the Loot" off his album "Relentless."

Time to step into the booth and start to record. With Marvin walking me through each section, after 105 takes, we got it.

[WATCH: Turning me into a rapper]

One of my favorite moments was when I kept messing up the lyrics, which continued to trip me up while recording. So Marvin said

“Let's just stop," Marcin said. "How would you like that second line to go, sir? You tell me. Because apparently, the English I wrote doesn't translate."

“You sure? Don't let the Grammy intimidate you, I'm user-friendly," he quipped.

[DREAM JOBS: Scott Pasmore | Olivia Fierro | April Warnecke | Gina Maravilla | Tess Rafols]

Then with the help of engineer/mixer/producer John Gray making magic, we came up with the final song.

A huge thank you to Young MC, Don Salter with Saltmine Studios, John Gray and Gibby Parra for making my dream a reality.

You heard it here first, folks. G M A Z on 3TV!

[WATCH: The video]

Here are the lyrics to the final song -- Arizona's Family Anthem.?

It's early in the morning.

News never sleeps.

Time to get up.

We Arizona's Family

From the streets to your TV

We're bringing heat, so take it easy

G M A Z on 3TV

Arizona early in the morning

Struggle is real so I feel like yawning

As you awake near the break a break a dawnin'

Hit the remote turn the TV on and

Start off the day with A Z's best

3TV I strongly suggest

Kick off the mornin' with me and Tess

Gina goes north, south, east and west

April loves to bring the sunshine

100 degrees but I still feel fine

Scott and Olivia take the time

To help get you on your daily grind

So heed my word; take it from me

J Soto A K A Javi

In standard def and even HD

Good Morning Arizona on 3TV

