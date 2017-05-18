Driver thrown from car in single-vehicle rollover

A crash has closed U.S. 60 (Grand Avenue) westbound at the intersection with 67th and Northern avenues in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure extends to 71st Avenue.

It happened at about 7 a.m.

According to the Glendale Police Department, this is a single-vehicle crash in which the car rolled multiple times. The man behind the wheel was thrown from the vehicle and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said it does not look like impairment was a factor but investigators will be taking a close look at that, as well as at the driver's speed as they piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

At this point, it's not clear what caused the car to roll and police have not released any information about the driver.

There is no estimated time to reopen Grand Avenue westbound. Eastbound Grand Avenue remains open.

Driver taken to the hospital in serious/ life-threatening condition after single car rollover near 71st and Grand Ave. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/YjtfArdJNp — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 18, 2017

[MAP: Grand Avenue (U.S. 60) and Northern Avenue (at 67th Avenue), Glendale]

CLOSED: Grand Ave (US 60) westbound at 67th/Northern avenues because of a crash. Extends to 71st Ave. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/b50z9QOcHz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 18, 2017

