May snowfall in Arizona

Snowfall on May 18, 2017 in Show Low, AZ (Photo by viewer Barbara Jones)

Snowfall on May 18, 2017 in Shonto, AZ. (Photo by viewer Glorita Black)

Snowfall in May does happen in Arizona, but usually not this late in the game. A cold front moved through northeastern Arizona causing snow to fall overnight and this morning in Show Low, Eagar and other areas of the White Mountains.

According to the National Weather Service out of Flagstaff, the cold front caused snow in elevations at 7200 feet and above. The snowfall levels reached two inches in Jacob Lake and Blue Gap and one inch in Kayenta.

A light dusting of snow also showed up near Flagstaff along I-40 overnight. It's not that uncommon for snow to fall in May, but the season has definitely extended later and with more snowfall.

Arizona Snowbowl was open until May 7 for a record-breaking season.

While the high country is getting some mid-May powder, the Valley will be in triple digits by the weekend. The National Weather Service reported that the Phoenix area will hit 101 degrees by Sunday.

Those triple digits might drive people up north where according to NWS, the temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal. Likewise, northern locals might want to ditch the snow and head down south for the real feel of summer.

That's the best thing about Arizona, if you don't like the weather, just take a drive.

Lots of sunshine expected over the next 7 days, and it's going to get warm! Triple digits by Sunday with little relief next week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/UU3KSXdosb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 18, 2017

Expect cool temps today in N. AZ, about 10 degrees below normal. There's a slight chance of showers this afternoon & overnight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tXOoYy2LXX — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 18, 2017

Daylight reveals a dusting of snow along I-40 just west of #Flagstaff. Watch for slick roads this morning. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/h2DT4bSBOQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 18, 2017

415 am Snowfall reports

Jacob Lake 2", Blue Gap 2", Kayenta 1", Flagstaff Trace. This could be it for the season. #AZWX — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 18, 2017

Snow is expected in highest elevation areas of northeastern of Arizona tonight, above 7200 feet. pic.twitter.com/QxJNlPmnWt — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 17, 2017

