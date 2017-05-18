Violent gang member apprehended in Phoenix

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Team served a search warrant for a violent gang member with felony warrants near 71st Ave. and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday morning.

The tactical team successfully completed the warrant with no injuries and took the suspect into custody according to MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

The suspect's felony warrants are not known at this time.

MCSO Tactical Team serving warrant for a violent gang member with felony warrants 71st Ave Lower Buckeye, no injures suspect in custody. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) May 18, 2017

Great job by Tactical Team members taking a gang member with felony warrants into custody! https://t.co/qK0x9sVQcM — Maricopa Sheriff (@MaricopaSheriff) May 18, 2017

