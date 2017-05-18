Humana Hosting Job Fair; Looking to Hire 110 in Phoenix

Humana Inc. one of the country's leading health and well-being companies, today announced plans to add 110 Telesales Specialists to its Direct Marketing Services (DMS) Telesales workforce in Phoenix.



The jobs will support Humana's Direct Marketing Services (DMS) call center at 2231 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, conveniently located in the Biltmore. The company is hosting a two-day Job Fair at the DMS call center on:

Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 19, 2017, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Interviews will be conducted on-site during the job fairs, so interested candidates should dress professionally and bring several copies of their current resume. Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

The telesales positions will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for Humana's Medicare benefit plans and senior products as well as specialty products. These consumer advocate positions will directly handle inquiries and provide guidance to help new and existing Humana Medicare Advantage members nationwide find benefit solutions to meet their needs.

Humana offers competitive salaries and benefits and will pay for telesales associates to obtain their health insurance license, as well as provide in-depth certification and sales training.

The successful candidate will have a high school diploma or GED and be available and willing to work any shift between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. including weekends.

For more information, visit: https://www.humana.com/about/careers/

Run for the Wall

Run for The Wall® recognizes the sacrifices and contributions made by all veterans who have served our nation. Veterans of recent conflicts and those currently on active duty are especially welcome to join us as we ride for those who cannot. The Run for the Wall is a journey to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, in the hope they can return home to a new beginning.

For more information and itinerary of the event, visit: http://www.rftw.us/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/17sr-ItineraryRev1.pdf

SEA LIFE Aquarium is opening their $1 million expansion project the Colorado River Adventure on Friday, May 19th

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium gives kids and families a close-up look at countless creatures from the world's oceans and seas, and it's about to take guests on an unforgettable journey along a body of water a bit closer to home: The Colorado River.

Slated to open at the Tempe attraction this Spring, the Colorado River Adventure is a twisting and turning interactive tributary that follows the Southwestern landmark from its roots in the Rocky Mountains all the way down to the Sea of Cortez. The large-scale water play table offers an abundance of hands-on features, and guests can pump, twist and turn water while learning about conservation and how land-locked cities, such as Phoenix, affect the world's rivers and oceans.

For more information, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sealifearizona/

Sea Life Aquarium

Arizona Mills

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Ste 145

Tempe, Arizona, AZ 85282

(877) 526-3960

AZ Restaurant Week

This statewide affair offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So, prepare your taste buds and dig in.

Arizona Restaurant Week starts this Friday and runs through May 28th

This is the 10th year of Arizona Restaurant Week.

Over 100 restaurant locations participating.

$33 or $44 three-course, prix-fixe menus available (beverage, tax, & tip not included

For more information on participating restaurants visit: www.arizonarestaurantweek.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arizonarestaurantweek/

Arizona Restaurant Association

3333 E Camelback Rd, Ste. 285

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-307-9134

Drew Brees launches new program that raise awareness of Exertional Heat Stroke

Most people have heard of a concussion, but they may not be aware of another sports-related condition called Exertional Heat Stroke (EHS), a severe form of heat illness. EHS is a medical emergency that may put vital organs and the brain at risk for permanent damage or may even cause death in some cases. In fact, it's the third leading cause of sudden death in high school athletes. It can occur in seemingly healthy people during a variety of situations involving strenuous exercise, work or recreational activities in hot temperature conditions. While EHS is more likely to occur in hot environments like football practices or hiking people can be at risk in other environmental conditions. Athletes, firefighters, outdoor workers and military personnel operating in hot environments are at increased risk for EHS.

Superstar quarterback Drew Brees has seen the symptoms of EHS firsthand during football games and practices throughout his career. As a parent, he's committed to helping protect today's youth from this life-threatening medical emergency. That is why he is helping to launch The Heat Factor, an educational program designed to raise EHS awareness, particularly among parents and coaches, and encourage communities to be prepared for an EHS emergency.

Here are is lifesaving acronym to remember Exertional Heat Stroke (EHS),

H.E.A.T:

H-High Temperature

E-Exercise or Activity

A-Acting Confused

T-Time to Call 911



For more information viewers can visit: www.theheatfactor.com

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy: Fertilization

It's getting to be that time of year to start thinking about fertilizing your trees, roses, vegetables and other plants around your yard. There are a few things you should keep in mind when fertilizing the inorganic fertilizers. Typically, synthetic fertilizers cause quick, succulent growth that is more susceptible to disease and insect damage, and contaminate our ground water supplies. You also kill a lot of beneficial organics in the soil that help plants manufacture food, which helps your plants and lawn grow. If I were going to have only one item to help my garden grow, it would be compost. Good compost not only fertilizers, but also reduces water consumption and disease. I top-dress my rose beds, vegetable garden and lawn with compost, gradually reducing any extra fertilizer needed during the year. Spread 2 to 4 inches of compost around your shrubs and trees but do not let compost come in contact with the trunks. Epsom salts can be used for roses and daffodil bulb and you can try making a foliar spray of ¼ cup to a gallon of water to spray on your roses, placing coffee ground which are full of nitrogen around your plants and banana peels around your roses to help them resist insects such as aphids.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tara at the Movies: "Alien: Covenant."

For more information, on the movie, “Alien: Covenant." visit: http://www.foxmovies.com/movies/alien-covenant

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

"Know Your Rights" training in the community

Please join the ACLU of Arizona on Thursday, May 18th, 2017, for a Know Your Rights (KYR) Training the Trainer workshop. Training will take placed at Burton Barr Library 1221 N Central Ave (4th FL Lecture Room). from 6-8p. KYR workshop will focus on Immigration and Law Enforcement (what to do if stopped by police or ICE in the streets, workplace and home). All ACLU volunteers must attend KYR training before presenting to the public. We ask the participants RSVP by emailing Sandra Solis at ssolis@acluaz.org.