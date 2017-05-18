Motorcycle rider killed in Gilbert crash

The motorcycle rider who was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday at Guadalupe Road and Fiesta Boulevard in Gilbert, according to a tweet by the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department.

Aerial video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper showed the mangled motorcycle and a white vehicle with serious front-end damage and a shattered windshield.

"The passenger car was turning northbound onto Fiesta from Guadalupe, [sic] when it was struck by the westbound motorcyclist," Sgt. Darrell Krueger of the Gilbert Police Department wrote in an email response to our inquiry.

He said the driver of the car that collided with the motorcycle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators as they piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

"It is too early to determine if speed or impairment are factors," Krueger said.

At this point, police have not released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed.

The Gilbert Police Department said Guadalupe Road will be closed between Arizona Avenue (Country Club Drive) and McQueen Road while they conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.

UPDATE: Now investigated as a fatal crash btwn car & motor. Please plan for road closures till noon on Guadalupe Rd, b/w Arizona Ave/McQueen pic.twitter.com/QETANi9HXU — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 18, 2017

UPDATE: Closures will be in place on Guadalupe Road, between Arizona Avenue and McQueen while we investigate a collision. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pu17oKDe6N — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 18, 2017

First responders en route to a collision on Guadalupe between Arizona Avenue and McQueen. Use caution and expect restrictions. pic.twitter.com/HKdcLqyvll — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 18, 2017

MVA at Fiesta and Guadalupe involving a motorcycle and car. Reports of life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. More to follow. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 18, 2017

