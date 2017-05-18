Motorcycle rider killed in Gilbert crash

Motorcycle rider killed in Gilbert crashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52
Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.More >
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.More >
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages inside.More >
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages insideMore >
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him.More >
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him.More >
Surveillance video shows deadly overnight crash in Phoenix
Surveillance video shows deadly overnight crash in Phoenix
A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others, including a young child, seriously hurt in southwest Phoenix.More >
A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others, including a young child, seriously hurt in southwest Phoenix.More >
Fatal crash closes Bethany Home Road
Fatal crash closes Bethany Home Road
A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.More >
A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.More >
Love bites? Snake bites man who tries to kiss it
Love bites? Snake bites man who tries to kiss it
Don't do this.More >
Don't do this.More >
Man wearing a mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood
Man wearing a mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.More >
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.More >
No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats
No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >
Families get into fist fight at high school graduation
Families get into fist fight at high school graduation
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
A high school in San Tan Valley issued a yearbook that had posts about sex and drugs from students and parents are upset. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished. (May 17, 2017)More >
Road rage incident leaves 53-year-old with gunshot wound
Road rage incident leaves 53-year-old with gunshot wound
A verbal argument between two drivers ended with a gunshot Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2rqnz8a.More >
A verbal argument between two drivers ended with a gunshot Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2rqnz8a.More >
SWAR infant's mother: "My daughter got ate on by a rat; and it was accidental"
SWAR infant's mother: "My daughter got ate on by a rat; and it was accidental""My daughter got ate on by a rat. And it was accidental. And she got taken from me," said Erica Michelle Shryock, a 19-year-old Southwest Arkansas mother whose infant girl had been bitten 75 to 100 times.More >
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >